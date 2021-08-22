Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Synlogic reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

