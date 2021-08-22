Zacks: Brokerages Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $14.31 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $299.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth $239,000.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

