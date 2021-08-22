Zacks Investment Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01).

127619 has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.07.

About 127619 (MDN.TO)

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

