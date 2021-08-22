Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Hold

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TowneBank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TowneBank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

