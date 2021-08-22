Zacks Investment Research Lowers McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McAfee has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.79.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McAfee will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

