Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is witnessing higher operating costs including labor, tariffs and transportation costs. These costs will persist over the rest of the fiscal year. For fiscal 2021, adjusted gross margin is expected to fall year over year on rising inflationary cost pressures. Nonetheless, it is experiencing strong growth in auto care and batteries businesses, which fueled third-quarter fiscal 2021 performance. Growth across the company’s segments led by favorable consumer demand fueled its performance. International markets delivered growth in all categories. Management is focused on boosting the top line and margins while achieving operational excellence. Fiscal 2021 revenues are likely to grow 8-9% on distribution gains, higher demand and favorable currency impacts.”

ENR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. Energizer has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

