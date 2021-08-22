Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE IVA opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Inventiva during the first quarter worth $1,573,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Inventiva by 14.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the second quarter valued at $163,000.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

