Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KDMN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $868.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 13,098.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kadmon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,368,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 50,050 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Kadmon by 49.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Kadmon by 139,848.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kadmon by 19.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,197,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 860,349 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

