Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to “Hold”

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

RYAM stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $398.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.76.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

