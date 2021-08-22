Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to “Buy”

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

