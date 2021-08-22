Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Standex International (NYSE:SXI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SXI opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12. Standex International has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Standex International by 2,325.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter worth $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Standex International by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter worth $96,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

