Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Up 14.8% in July

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ZLIOY stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.

Get Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology alerts:

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.