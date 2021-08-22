zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €324.00 ($381.18).

ZO1 has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) target price on zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ZO1 traded up €2.80 ($3.29) on Friday, hitting €393.00 ($462.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of €286.87. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a fifty-two week high of €398.20 ($468.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

