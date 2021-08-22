Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Bilibili by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bilibili by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bilibili by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILI. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

