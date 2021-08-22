Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 28.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after buying an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW opened at $195.77 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $199.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold a total of 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

