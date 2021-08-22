Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,632 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

