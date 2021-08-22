Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,698 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after buying an additional 3,758,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 858,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,413,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,285,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 492,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBS opened at $6.78 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

