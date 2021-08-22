Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Position Raised by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,972,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,140 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $20,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 20,519,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,918,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,374.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

