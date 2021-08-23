-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Yext also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,219,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,116. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after buying an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after buying an additional 672,442 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Yext by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after purchasing an additional 299,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Yext by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after purchasing an additional 368,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

