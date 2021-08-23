$0.08 EPS Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Capital One Financial reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:MRC opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $626.60 million, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

