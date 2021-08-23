$0.08 EPS Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:MRC opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $626.60 million, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Featured Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.