$0.17 EPS Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Clarivate reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarivate.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other Clarivate news, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,683.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.11. 3,044,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

