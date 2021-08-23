$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. GoPro also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoPro.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,836 shares of company stock worth $4,381,569. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $71,542,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after buying an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $23,432,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $21,689,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,653. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

