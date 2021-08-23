$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Baker Hughes reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after buying an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after buying an additional 2,987,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.95. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.00 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

