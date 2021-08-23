-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. 3,521,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,275. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $165.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 927,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 241,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

