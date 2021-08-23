-$0.27 EPS Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

ORTX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 15,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,104. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

