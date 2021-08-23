$0.37 EPS Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNIT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. 1,073,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,609. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 649.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after buying an additional 297,376 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 471.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 135,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.