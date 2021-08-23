$0.43 EPS Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE HR traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.58. 76,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,273. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

