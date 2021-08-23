$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.58. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 153.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

SMBK traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.76. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

