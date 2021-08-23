$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.89. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.83. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

