$0.80 EPS Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after buying an additional 224,534 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after buying an additional 807,265 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.53. 420,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,107. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

