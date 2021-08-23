$0.88 EPS Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Bally’s posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $8.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

NYSE BALY traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $46.46. 755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,871. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 2.56. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

