$0.89 EPS Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.88. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,431.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after buying an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after buying an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $37,862,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.53. 49,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

