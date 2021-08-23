$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.03. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABTX opened at $37.50 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.