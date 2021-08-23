$0.98 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.85. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 209,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,391. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

