$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,085 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $141.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.31. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.