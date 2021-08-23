$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

IFF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.21. 44,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

