$1.49 EPS Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $406,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $4,121,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,922,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 95,942.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

