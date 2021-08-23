$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UFP Industries.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.