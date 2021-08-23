$102.94 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce sales of $102.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.44 million and the highest is $111.35 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $54.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $329.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.71 million to $340.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $326.43 million, with estimates ranging from $301.06 million to $357.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $17.14 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.