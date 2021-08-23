$103.28 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce sales of $103.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.43 million and the highest is $119.30 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $96.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $404.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.30 million to $440.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $429.78 million, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $462.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,706. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

