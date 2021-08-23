$105.83 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce sales of $105.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.78 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $110.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $416.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. 6,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,298. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $489.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

