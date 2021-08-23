1,075 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 211,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after acquiring an additional 171,598 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $269.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

