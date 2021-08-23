10,930 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 341,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

