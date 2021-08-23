$111.77 Million in Sales Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post $111.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.93 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,691.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $298.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $463.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $639.03 million, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,829. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of -1.73.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares in the company, valued at $75,969,456.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,000,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

