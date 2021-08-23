1,145,000 Shares in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Acquired by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,198,000. Group Nine Acquisition comprises approximately 9.8% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned about 3.98% of Group Nine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 35.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNAC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.67. 4,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

