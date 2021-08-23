$116.42 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post sales of $116.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.04 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $108.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $490.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.03 million to $490.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $528.00 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $528.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. 397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $879.81 million, a PE ratio of 80.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.38.

In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,552 shares of company stock worth $208,037. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after acquiring an additional 235,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth about $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

