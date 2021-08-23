1,500 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,399.

Several research analysts have commented on ALKT shares. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

