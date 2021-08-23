15,061 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Morgan Stanley makes up 0.9% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,441,313. The company has a market cap of $187.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.06. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

