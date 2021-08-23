1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $182,223.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003124 BTC on popular exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $188,676.68 and $182,223.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00130468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00159160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,428.99 or 1.00186322 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.00993627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.60 or 0.06579101 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

