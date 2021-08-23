1ST Source Bank Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $2,741,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $361.01. 199,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,520. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.